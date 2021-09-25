Retailer EG Group to impose 30 stg limit on fuel in UK

British retailer EG Group said on Friday it is imposing a purchase limit of 30 pounds per customer for fuel due to the "unprecedented customer demand" in the UK.

"Due to the current unprecedented customer demand for fuel and associated supply challenges we have taken the decision to introduce a limit of £30 per customer on all of our grades of fuel," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the limit will exclude HGV drivers and emergency services.

Also Read: UK shares dip as British inflation data reignites taper fears

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)