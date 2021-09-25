Left Menu

Dead cow dragged on street in MP's Barod town; two civic workers sacked

A dead cow was allegedly tied to a tractor-trolley and dragged on the road as it was being taken away for disposal in Madhya Pradeshs Agar Malwa district, prompting the civic administration to sack two of its workers, an official said on Saturday.

Updated: 25-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:22 IST
A dead cow was allegedly tied to a tractor-trolley and dragged on the road as it was being taken away for disposal in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, prompting the civic administration to sack two of its workers, an official said on Saturday. A video of the alleged incident, which took place on Thursday in Barod, around 26 km from the district headquarters, went viral on social media. The driver of the tractor-trolley and a helper were sacked soon after the incident, a senior civic official said, adding that the carcass was being taken out of the town to a cow shelter for disposal.

