Section of Janpath road to be closed for traffic till Sunday evening

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:23 IST
Due to ongoing repair work, traffic movement has been closed on Janpath road from the MAR roundabout to the Rajendra Prasad roundabout , the Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, it alerted commuters about the closure of a specific stretch till Sunday evening.

''Traffic movement is closed on Janpath road from roundabout MAR to roundabout Rajendra Prasad (Both Carriageway) till 26-09-2021 evening due to ongoing repairing work. Kindly avoid the stretch,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

