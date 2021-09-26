Left Menu

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 07:26 IST
At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report.

The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties.

The Empire Builder train, which runs between Seattle and Chicago, was carrying about 147 passengers and 13 crew members when five cars derailed near Joplin, Montana, Amtrak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021