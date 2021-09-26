Left Menu

Brexit threats not helpful in solving N.Ireland problems, says EU

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:17 IST
Brexit threats not helpful in solving N.Ireland problems, says EU
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union warned Britain on Sunday that triggering a safeguard clause in its Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland was "not helpful" and the country should instead pursue solutions.

"I don't think that that is the first approach, we should try and find solutions. I think threats are not helpful and I think Article 16 is used in very extreme circumstances," EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, details so-called safeguard measures, which allow either party to take unilateral action if there is an unexpected negative effect arising from the agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021