Left Menu

CIAL's solar boats to be used for Kochi Muziris heritage circuit tours

The boat can be put into operation for five hours on single charging, the release said.The boat is designed in such a way that it can cruise through a water body having a minimum depth of 45 CM.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:00 IST
CIAL's solar boats to be used for Kochi Muziris heritage circuit tours
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Muziris Heritage Project Ltd. for using its solar boats for the tours conducted in the Kochi-Muziris heritage tourism circuit.

As per the MoU, signed by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS and Muziris Heritage Project Managing Director PM Nowshad, the boat will be used for the circuit tours conducted by Muziris Heritage Project, on a revenue-sharing basis. CIAL, known for its penchant to use green energy, owns a 24-seat solar boat with an AC compartment for trial operation in the west coast canal which is being renovated by Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures Limited.

''As the tourism sector in the state has started witnessing a surge, CIAL decided to try out a new revenue stream by deploying its solar boat for cruise activity until the canal project is completed,'' CIAL said in a release.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the first phase of the canal in February this year by taking a short cruise by this solar boat at the Veli-Kadinamkulam stretch of the canal in Thiruvananthapuram district. The boat has 15 solar panels mounted upon its roof. The generated power is stored in the battery. The system can also draw power from conventional sources. The boat can be put into operation for five hours on single charging, the release said.

The boat is designed in such a way that it can cruise through a water body having a minimum depth of 45 CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021