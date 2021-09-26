Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership

State-owned Oman Air announced on Sunday its intention to apply to join the oneworld global airline alliance and said it had asked fellow Gulf carrier and member Qatar Airways to help it.

Oman Air said it had approached Qatar Airways, whose chief executive Akbar Al Baker is the current chairman of the airline group, for "guidance" in putting together its application. "As the industry recovers from COVID, airline alliances are going to be more important than ever," the airline said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"This will provide us with excellent global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests." Representatives for Qatar Airways and oneworld did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There are 14 airlines currently in the oneworld alliance, including Qantas, American Airlines and British Airways. Qatar Airways holds direct and indirect stakes in three oneworld members, including British Airways and Cathay Pacific.

