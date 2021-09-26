Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership
Qatar Airways holds direct and indirect stakes in three oneworld members, including British Airways and Cathay Pacific.
State-owned Oman Air announced on Sunday its intention to apply to join the oneworld global airline alliance and said it had asked fellow Gulf carrier and member Qatar Airways to help it.
Oman Air said it had approached Qatar Airways, whose chief executive Akbar Al Baker is the current chairman of the airline group, for "guidance" in putting together its application. "As the industry recovers from COVID, airline alliances are going to be more important than ever," the airline said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"This will provide us with excellent global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests." Representatives for Qatar Airways and oneworld did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
There are 14 airlines currently in the oneworld alliance, including Qantas, American Airlines and British Airways. Qatar Airways holds direct and indirect stakes in three oneworld members, including British Airways and Cathay Pacific.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar Airways
- Gulf
- American Airlines
- COVID
- British Airways
- Qantas
- Baker
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier
COVID-19 nowhere near 'under control' in US, says Anthony Fauci
New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise, denting optimism over outbreak
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States