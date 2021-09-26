Left Menu

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod to import, market Selumetinib capsules

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Sunday said it has received import and market permission from the Indian drug regulator for Selumetinib capsules. The company has received the import and market permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg 25 mg capsules, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:36 IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod to import, market Selumetinib capsules
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Sunday said it has received import and market permission from the Indian drug regulator for Selumetinib capsules. The company has received the import and market permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing. The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses, it added.

Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules are indicated for treatment of pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 and who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021