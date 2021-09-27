Left Menu

Xander Group invests in Sanctum Wealth

These include the full spectrum of investment services, estate planning solutions, real estate services and private market solutions.We are big believers in the structural opportunities being created in the Indian financial services space by a young, upwardly mobile, and entrepreneurial population, against the backdrop of deepening reforms and positive regulatory change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:04 IST
Xander Group invests in Sanctum Wealth
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Global Investment firm The Xander Group, Inc has invested Rs 78 crore in Sanctum Wealth, a Mumbai-headquartered wealth management company.

The investment will be made through Xander's Singapore-based financial services arm and the funds will be used to strengthen Sanctum's operating platform and increase its client coverage, Sanctum said in a statement on Monday.

''Our partnership with the Xander Group, with whom we share our core values and see many synergies, should allow us to accelerate our growth and further strengthen our platform,'' Shiv Gupta, CEO at Sanctum, said.

Sanctum Wealth commenced business in April 2016 through the acquisition of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Indian private banking business. It manages more than Rs 16,000 crore for more than 1,100 high-net-worth families in India and abroad.

It provides a range of wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals in India and abroad. These include the full spectrum of investment services, estate planning solutions, real estate services, and private market solutions.

''We are big believers in the structural opportunities being created in the Indian financial services space by a young, upwardly mobile, and entrepreneurial population, against the backdrop of deepening reforms and positive regulatory change. This will result in exponential growth in wealth advisory and management over the next decade,'' Sid Yog, Founder of The Xander Group, said.

Zanskar Advisors was the investment banker for the transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021