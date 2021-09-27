Left Menu

Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:07 IST
Soybean futures rise on fresh bets
Representative image
Soybean prices on Monday went up by Rs 72 to Rs 5,984 per quintal in the futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for October delivery rose by Rs 72, or 1.22 percent, to Rs 5,984 per quintal with an open interest of 36,015 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to a rise in soybean prices.

