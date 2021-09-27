Bandh evokes lukewarm response in AP

(EDS: ADDING DETAILS) Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI): The Bharat Bandh called on Monday protesting the three new Agricultural Laws evoked lukewarm response in Andhra Pradesh though the YSR Congress government lent support.

Heavy to very heavy rains in different districts had a severe impact on normal life, other than the bandh.

Only at a few places like Tirupati, Anantapuramu and Kadapa did the opposition parties stage protests against the farm laws.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party also supported the bandh, along with the Congress and the Left parties.

In the temple town of Tirupati, workers of Left parties squatted on the rail track inside the railway station before police whisked them away. A sit-in protest was also staged on the main road in the city.

In Kadapa and Anantapuramu, the opposition workers staged protests in front of the RTC bus depots.

The state government suspended the bus services till 1 pm in support of the bandh. A holiday was also declared for schools and colleges.

