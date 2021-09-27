Left Menu

4 soldiers injured as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:49 IST
4 soldiers injured as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Baramulla
Four soldiers were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

The Army launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector in north Kashmir on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement, they said.

''Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri,'' the officials said.

The infiltrators were challenged by the Indian Army soldiers, leading to a gunfight, they said. The officials said four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing between the two sides over the past two days There were unconfirmed reports of one infiltrator being killed in the operation, but there was no official word on it so far.

