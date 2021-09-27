Left Menu

Boston Fed's Rosengren to retire early citing health reasons

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he will retire this week and disclosed that he has qualified for a kidney transplant.Rosengrens announcement also comes after investments by him and other Fed officials last year have raised questions about the Feds ethics rules.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:03 IST
Boston Fed's Rosengren to retire early citing health reasons
  • Country:
  • United States

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he will retire this week and disclosed that he has qualified for a kidney transplant.

Rosengren's announcement also comes after investments by him and other Fed officials last year have raised questions about the Fed's ethics rules. Rosengren had already planned to retire in June when he reached the Fed's mandatory retirement age, but decided to retire Thursday to focus on his health.

Rosengren has worked at the Boston Fed for 35 years and spent the last 14 as president. During the pandemic, the Boston Fed oversaw the Main Street Lending program, the Fed's first attempt since the Great Depression to provide loans directly to small businesses. The Boston Fed is now researching how a digital currency issued by the Fed might work.

“Eric brought a relentless focus on how best to ensure the stability of the financial system,'' Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. ''My colleagues and I will miss him.” Rosengren's financial disclosures for 2020 revealed that he had engaged in stock trading last year even as the Fed bought hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds to lower interest rates and spur the economy. He also invested in real estate funds that purchased mortgage-backed bonds of the same type the Fed itself was also purchasing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021