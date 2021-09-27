Unicommerce aims to double daily transaction on its platform by 2022

Left Menu

IT company Unicommerce aims to double transactions on its platform by 2022 on the back of rapid digitisation of e-commerce channels, rise in direct to consumer sales and expansion of business in international markets. The company claims to have already doubled the daily transactions year-on-year to 1 million resulting in gross merchandise value GMV of USD 5 billion on annual basis from across the sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:09 IST
IT company Unicommerce aims to double transactions on its platform by 2022 on the back of rapid digitisation of e-commerce channels, rise in direct to consumer sales and expansion of business in international markets. The company claims to have already doubled the daily transactions year-on-year to 1 million resulting in gross merchandise value (GMV) of USD 5 billion on annual basis from across the sectors. The e-commerce focussed software as a service company (SaaS) claims to have processed over half a million orders per day, resulting in USD 2.5 billion in GMV a year ago. ''Unicommerce is on an expansion spree and will continue to grow in the coming year. The company aims to increase its daily transactions by almost 100 per cent by the end of 2022. The company will continue to acquire new clients to further strengthen its leadership position. It aims to onboard at least 2,000 businesses in the current fiscal year,'' CEO Kapil Makhija said in a statement. Unicommerce claims to have integrated its platform with more than 150 partners across marketplaces, logistics providers, and ERP systems including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC, Ginesys etc. ''Aggressive expansion in international markets, rising D2C and omnichannel adoption, and digitization of supply-chain by e-tailers and increasing adoption of e-commerce by consumers are the major growth drivers for Unicommerce,'' Makhija said. The company recently announced plans to increase its workforce by 60 per cent to support expansion in the coming fiscal year. Its current headcount is 240 and is looking at onboarding more than 150 employees by the end of 2021-22.

