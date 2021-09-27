Bahrain says real GDP growth at 5.7% y/y in Q2
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Bahrain's annual real GDP growth reached 5.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the government said in a statement on Monday.
Nominal GDP expanded 20.7% year-on-year in the period from April to June, while non-oil GDP grew 12.8%, according to the cabinet statement.
Also Read: AP CM seeks EAM help to repatriate workers from Bahrain
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
Advertisement