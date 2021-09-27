Bahrain says real GDP growth at 5.7% y/y in Q2

Bahrain's annual real GDP growth reached 5.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Nominal GDP expanded 20.7% year-on-year in the period from April to June, while non-oil GDP grew 12.8%, according to the cabinet statement.

