Left Menu

Bahrain says real GDP growth at 5.7% y/y in Q2

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:47 IST
Bahrain says real GDP growth at 5.7% y/y in Q2
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Bahrain's annual real GDP growth reached 5.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Nominal GDP expanded 20.7% year-on-year in the period from April to June, while non-oil GDP grew 12.8%, according to the cabinet statement.

Also Read: AP CM seeks EAM help to repatriate workers from Bahrain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021