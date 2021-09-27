IPL SCOREBOARD: SRH vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis c A Samad b B Kumar 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal b S Sharma 36 Sanju Samson c J Holder b S Kaul 82 Liam Livingstone c A Samad b R Khan 4 Mahipal Lomror not out 29 Riyan Parag c Roy b S Kaul 0 Rahul Tewatia not out 0 Extras:(B-1, LB-3, NB-3) 7 Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-67, 3-77, 4-161, 5-162.

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 3-0-30-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-28-1, Jason Holder 4-0-27-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-36-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-8-0. More PTI AT AT AT

