Aurobindo Marg carriageway blocked for Chehlum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:03 IST
The Aurobindo Marg carriageway from the Safdarjung Madarsa to the INA in the national capital has been blocked for Chehlum arrangement, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

The department took to Twitter to inform commuters about the development.

The carriageway has been blocked with barricades by local police for Chehlum arrangement at the Karbala Jorbagh, it said in a tweet.

No traffic movement is allowed on Aurobindo Marg from the Safdarjung Madarsa towards AIIMS. Commuters are requested to avoid this road and use other options, it added.

Chehlum commemorates the 40th day of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Husain.

In another tweet, the traffic police said, “Pandit Pant Marg (both carriageway) has been closed for traffic movement due to demonstration.” There was a demonstration on Pandit Pant Marg by MCD workers but that has concluded.

