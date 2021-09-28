MPL to partner with Econic, for new polyol technology

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI): Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (MPL) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Econic Technologies, United Kingdom, for introducing an environment friendly, carbon di-oxide containing polyols, into the USD 28 billion global polyols market.

MPL said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Econic Technologies to scale their catalyst technology, which would enable substitution of fossil based raw materials with capture waste carbon dioxide in the production of polyols, a press release said here.

''We are happy to be collaborating with Econic in testing and commercial development on this green initiative that is line with our vision of being a responsible corporate citizen'', MPL, Managing Director, Muthukrishnan Ravi said.

AM International Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said it was an important step in the right direction. ''Sustainability of raw material supply and protecting the environment is critical for future generations'', he said.

Econic Technologies CEO Keith Wiggins said, ''we are excited to begin working with the MPL team, the industry leader in India, to help them serve their vibrant and growing polyurethane market with sustainable Carbon di-oxide containing polyols''.

The partnership involves MPL and Econic collaborating to scale the technology at MPL's pilot plant in India. On successful completion, it would be followed by the introduction of the process to one of the production trains in MPL's main plant, the release added.

