Amazon UK to hire 20,000 temporary workers for festive season

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amazon has started recruiting for 20,000 seasonal positions across the United Kingdom to cover the festive period, it said on Tuesday.

The group, which has 55,000 permanent UK employees, said the temporary jobs would be in its network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

