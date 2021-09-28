Amazon UK to hire 20,000 temporary workers for festive season
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Amazon has started recruiting for 20,000 seasonal positions across the United Kingdom to cover the festive period, it said on Tuesday.
The group, which has 55,000 permanent UK employees, said the temporary jobs would be in its network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.
