Left Menu

4 killed, 13 injured in road accidents in Jharkhand

At least four people were killed and 13 others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.Two youths were killed when a mini-bus hit their motorcycle from behind in Bhadudih village in Bodam police station area, its officer-in-charge Shankar Lakra said.The 24-year-old rider died on the spot, while the 19-year-old pillion rider succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the mini-bus driver.Locals blockaded the road demanding adequate compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:41 IST
4 killed, 13 injured in road accidents in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were killed and 13 others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Two youths were killed when a mini-bus hit their motorcycle from behind in Bhadudih village in Bodam police station area, its officer-in-charge Shankar Lakra said.

The 24-year-old rider died on the spot, while the 19-year-old pillion rider succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the mini-bus driver.

Locals blockaded the road demanding adequate compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased. It was lifted a few hours later when officials assured them of looking into their demand. In another accident, two labourers including a woman were killed and 13 others injured when a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Dubrajpur village in the same police station area, Lakra said.

The driver lost control over the Jamshedpur-bound vehicle coming from Bodam and it overturned, he said, adding that the injured people have been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021