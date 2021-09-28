4 killed, 13 injured in road accidents in Jharkhand
At least four people were killed and 13 others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.Two youths were killed when a mini-bus hit their motorcycle from behind in Bhadudih village in Bodam police station area, its officer-in-charge Shankar Lakra said.The 24-year-old rider died on the spot, while the 19-year-old pillion rider succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the mini-bus driver.Locals blockaded the road demanding adequate compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.
At least four people were killed and 13 others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.
Two youths were killed when a mini-bus hit their motorcycle from behind in Bhadudih village in Bodam police station area, its officer-in-charge Shankar Lakra said.
The 24-year-old rider died on the spot, while the 19-year-old pillion rider succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the mini-bus driver.
Locals blockaded the road demanding adequate compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased. It was lifted a few hours later when officials assured them of looking into their demand. In another accident, two labourers including a woman were killed and 13 others injured when a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Dubrajpur village in the same police station area, Lakra said.
The driver lost control over the Jamshedpur-bound vehicle coming from Bodam and it overturned, he said, adding that the injured people have been hospitalised.
