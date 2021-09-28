iPhones, gold cut bits worth Rs 58.04 lakh seized; two arrested

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:49 IST
Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI): Electronic goods including i-Phones and 1.38 kg of gold cut bits worth Rs 58.04 lakh were seized at the airport here from two passengers who arrived from Dubai, Customs authorities said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department sleuths retrieved 24 units of gold cut bits weighing 1.38 kg valued at Rs 58.04 lakh concealed in the baggage of the two male passengers were seized, an official release said.

In addition, 15 units of latest range of i-Phones -- iPhone 13 concealed in the baggage were also seized from them.

The duo were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation was on, the release added.

