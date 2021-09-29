THE NEW BENCHMARK FOR EXTRAORDINARY LIVING: PREPARE TO FEEL HONORED EVERYDAY!

Honer Homes has been instrumental in changing the face of real estate sinceits inception in 2016.The developer’s transformational designs in their second project Honer Aquantis have resulted in creating a magnificent landmark which has ushered in a new era.

AWARD WINNING EXCELLENCE Based on their keen understanding of client desires from their experiences across a variety of retail formats and applying it in real estate,Honer Homes has established a realty brand with an unmatched track record, earning several accolades and recognition from peers and industry professionals. After receiving its first major award, ‘Best Amenities in Premium Mid Segment Homes’for its first project, Honer Vivantisfrom Honorable Minister of State for Home Affairs Govt. of India, G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad as part of 5th edition of the Times Business Awards 2019, an Optimal Media Solutions, A division of Times Internet Limited the company has made a huge impression.

CORNERSTONES OF SUCCESS Honer Homes’ operational belief in the 4Ts - Technology, Transparency, Timeliness and Thoughtfulness - serves as the driving factor behind theircontinued success. Homes built on these four pillars of foundation have emerged as a dominant force in the real estate sector, thereby redefining the very process in which major architectural projects are conceived, designed, and built. Honer Homes is distinguishably revolutionizing the lifecycle of real estate development. Honer believes in making homes where in the living is not confined to and is in offering more to one’s life beyond the four walls. In order to make your everyday ''Honer''ed, the company is working to deliver more famous landmark offerings.

BETTER LIVING BEGINS AT HONER AQUANTIS Aquantis is Honer's second premium high-rise gated community project in Gopanpally, one of the fastest developing area near financial district and Gachibowli; with a 100 feet road and a flyover currently in development, and with a newly laid Manjeera drinking water pipeline. This project has truly redefined what it means to live in a luxurious environment. Featuring an 80 percent open space for ample greenery, rejuvenating walk-ways with a refreshing ambience and state-of-the-art amenities to provide comforts that include a 50,000 Sq.ft clubhouse and amenities block, this vibrant community promotes a healthy and hassle-free way of life for all its members.

This gated community is ideally located within the reach of the IT Hub, the Financial District, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Hitech-city and the Outer Ring Road, epitomizing the power of connectedness.The icing on the cake is the most lucrative and competitive price at which it is being offered right now compared to any of the projects that are on a similar scale, Honer Aquantis, is undoubtedly, the perfect choice for a perfect home for aspirants who want to buy a dream home. The strategic location ensures easy access with the rest of the city and makes for a smart investment decision as well.

WELCOME SOPHISTICATION INTO YOUR LIFE The ultra-luxurious apartments at Honer Aquantis let you live it up in spacious, world-class apartments in one of Hyderabad’s fastest developing neighborhoods. Tucked away in a serene location, the gated community has a range of swanky and futuristic apartments for you to choose from. Built exclusively for connoisseurs of fine living, Honer Aquantis promises a treasured lifestyle beyond your imaginations.

Honer Aquant is offers elevated living, for a privileged few to enjoy. The 30 storied majestic edifices offer some of the best views of the city’s skyline, and a lifestyle par excellence. The tall towers offer its elite clientele a choice from 1216 exclusive 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments that extend from 1315 sq.ft. to 1965 sq.ft. consisting four different standard sizes and a few variant sizes. Be prepared to be enthralled by the vast open spaces, stunning aesthetics, world-class amenities and superior convenience features. Stay connected to nature through the sliding glass doors that open out into sit outs and balconies that allow panoramic views of the city below.

Surrounded by nature and acres of open green space, Honer Aquantis is nothing short of pure bliss when you step inside the project. With a sprawling beautifully manicured and landscaped garden, a majestic entrance to welcome you into the open and well-designed pathways, this gated community that is carefully thought out and is well planned with ample self-sufficiency that caters to the needs of all age groups and is meant to meet and exceed the expectations of uncompromising millennials who are well-informed.

At Honer Aquantis, buyers are spoilt for choice with thewell designed homes that deliver more functional utilization of space. By opting forone of the higher floors, you can be assured of being able to enjoy the best that nature as well as the heavenly skies has to offer.

Upholding Honer Homes’ adherence to eco-friendly standards, the Honer Aquantis project holds a Pre-certified Gold Rating by the IGBC. Built to international standards of craftsmanship and fitted with best in class specifications, the future ready apartments are sure to appreciate manifold in years to come.

AMENITIES THAT EXCEED EXPECTATIONS Honer Aquant is offers a superlative rejuvenating experience to its residents, with a myriad of luxurious amenities and facilities. Keeping stress free living as its central theme, the clubhouse has a world class gym, Badminton courts of International standards, azure blue swimming pool with a kids section, premium multi-purpose halls for social gatherings, exclusive mini theatres, meticulously crafted aquascape etc., the project open spaces also has basketball court, cloud park, exclusive area for an elderly park, skating, tennis, cricket pitch, and a party lawn to host small events and parties.

The amenities blocks consists of area for Super Market, space for a Clinic, space for a Crèche, space for an ATM Kiosk and many more that makes this project self-sufficient for all regular needs of its residents. Feel ‘honered’ every day at Honer Aquantis, as you perfectly balance work-life in perfect harmony with one another. Residents are able to network and enjoy life to the maximum extent because of the active environment. The combination of the vivid and thrilling outdoors with the beautiful and magnificent dwellings within makes living both inside and outside exhilarating. The gated community is meant to not just meet, but also exceed the expectations of millennials who are well-informed.

RERA No. P02400001263

