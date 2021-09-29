Left Menu

Godrej Properties to redevelop housing project in Mumbai

Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately approximately 1.6 million square feet 16 lakh square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations, the filing said.Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said the addition of this project marks the companys entry into an important micro market within Mumbai.This also fits within its current strategy of adding large projects across the countrys leading real estate markets, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:39 IST
Godrej Properties to redevelop housing project in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has agreed to redevelop a residential project at Wadala in Mumbai comprising 16 lakh square feet of saleable area.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has agreed to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighborhood of Wadala. ''Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet (16 lakh square feet) of a saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations,'' the filing said.

Mohit Malhotra, MD, and CEO, Godrej Properties, said the addition of this project marks the company's entry into an important micro-market within Mumbai.

This also fits within its current strategy of adding large projects across the country's leading real estate markets, he said. During the last fiscal year 2020-21, Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of a record Rs 6,725 crore, which was the highest among all listed real estate entities.

However, the company's sales bookings fell 68 percent to Rs 497 crore during the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,531 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021