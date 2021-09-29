Motia Group launches Motia Chandigarh Hills and Motia Pacific Center ahead of festive season near Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Capturing the true spirit of the upcoming festive season perfectly, India's fastest-growing real estate developer Motia Group has launched its residential and commercial offerings Motia Chandigarh Hills and Motia Pacific Centre respectively at different locations near Chandigarh in Punjab. The group believes that the market sentiments are soaring high and when the focus has shifted towards the importance of owning a property, the new launches will give its customers an opportunity to invest in projects that come with a promise of modernity, affordability, comfort, safety, and high returns.

Motia Chandigarh Hills at Derabassi (satellite city of Chandigarh), Punjab is a one-of-its-kind project that is offering 280 plots starting from INR 14-15 lakhs to turn 'housing for all' dream into reality. The unique project comes with a green area of 2500 sq. yards with offerings in different variants ranging between 80- 133 sq. yards (80, 82, 100, 112, 118, 121, 131, 133 all in sq. yards). It offers high-level gated security with 3 gates and internal roads of approx 30 ft.

Also, there are 27 commercial shops in this project with sizes varying from 66, 83 & 86 (in sq. yards). The project for which land is cut from the Derabassi region is surrounded by vibrant social infrastructure with excellent connectivity. Numerous mega and small projects along with shopping hubs, office complexes, malls, entertainment hubs are making it more attractive. Various infrastructure upgrades and increasing demand are setting the pace for a real estate boom here and the project will undoubtedly become a hot favorite among investors with guaranteed high returns. "Our unique offering is an amalgamation of affordability and customer-centricity. The pandemic has brought a paradigm shift in real estate and with an increased focus on safety and wellness, the customers now prefer owning a home than staying in rented accommodations. The newly launched project is specially curated to suit a buyer's requirements and carries all the important facilities required for a quality lifestyle," said Mukul Bansal, Director, Motia Group.

Motia Group's commercial marvel - Motia Pacific Centre which is a unique commercial development is offering high-end commercial spaces at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur Punjab. These unique, high-end spaces are coming at reasonable prices and taking the responsibility of creating a world that is brimming with opportunities for investors. "Technology, comfort, modernity, and luxury have taken the center stage in real estate development and our latest offering is a prime example of our belief in delivering quality space that matches all these elements. Motia Pacific Center is situated in one of the most promising destinations of Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur that has witnessed huge progress in terms of excellent connectivity, infrastructure development and sustainability. The customers can not only get guaranteed high returns on their investments but also a space that ensures overall well-being," he added. Motia Group with its proven track record and customer-centric approach, also assures guaranteed high returns and timely possession to the end-users and investors at Motia Pacific Center. With its return policy, customers can now invest in these spaces without the fear of delayed possessions and will get adequate time to establish business operations in these testing times.

