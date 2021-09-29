Left Menu

Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin

The company did not immediately return a call seeking information.RhinelanderOneida County Airport Director Matthew Leitner said Wednesday the plane departed about 845 a.m. Tuesday.

PTI | Eagleriver | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:30 IST
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin

Three people have died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said the information about the three fatalities comes from local law enforcement officials, who have not commented publicly on the deaths following Tuesday morning's crash.

The twin-engine Rockwell International 690B went down in a swamp about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Eagle River, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to flight-tracking company FlightAware, the plane is registered to Chesterfield, Missouri-based Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider. The company did not immediately return a call seeking information.

Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport Director Matthew Leitner said Wednesday the plane departed about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Leitner said he received a communication from air traffic control in Minneapolis, which oversees airplane traffic in northern Wisconsin, about 9:30 a.m. that a plane was missing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An NTSB investigator was on site to begin documenting the scene and will examine the aircraft, request any air-traffic communications, radar data and weather reports, and try to contact any witnesses, Holloway said. Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021