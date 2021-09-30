UK economy grew more strongly than thought in Q2

Britain's economy grew more strongly than previously thought in the April-June period, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product increased by 5.5% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, compared with its preliminary estimate of growth of 4.8%.

The ONS said the data had been adjusted to take into account of more complete data from the health sector as well as an update of its sources and methodology for calculating British economic output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)