Left Menu

Miners, AstraZeneca push FTSE 100 higher; Boohoo slumps

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by gains in miners and Astrazeneca, while fashion retailer Boohoo slumped to a 14-month low after it warned higher inflation would hurt margins.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:03 IST
Miners, AstraZeneca push FTSE 100 higher; Boohoo slumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by gains in miners and AstraZeneca, while fashion retailer Boohoo slumped to a 14-month low after it warned higher inflation would hurt margins. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.3%, with industrial miners, Astrazeneca and Diageo providing the biggest boosts.

British online fashion retailer Boohoo dropped 9.7% after it warned that freight inflation in its supply chain and higher wages for its distribution centre workers would impact full-year profit margins. AstraZeneca climbed 1% after its COVID-19 vaccine showed 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease in a U.S. trial.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4% after data showed UK's gross domestic product increased by 5.5% in the second quarter, beating the preliminary estimate of 4.8% growth. Among other stocks, biotech group Oxford Nanopore Technologies opened at 550 pence per share in its London listing, much higher than the offer price of 425 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021