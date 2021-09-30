Miners, AstraZeneca push FTSE 100 higher; Boohoo slumps

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, driven by mining heavyweights and drugmaker AstraZeneca, while fashion retailer Boohoo slumped to a 14-month low after it warned higher inflation would hurt margins.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%, with industrial miners adding the most among all sectors as they tracked a jump in iron ore prices, driven by hopes of a recovery in Chinese demand. AstraZeneca shares climbed 1.8% after its COVID-19 vaccine showed 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease in a U.S. trial.

Whiskey maker Diageo Plc rose 2.3% after it forecast a boost to operating margins on the back of higher spending on premium brands and at restaurants and bars. The FTSE 100 has gained 10.6% so far this year, helped by optimism over economic recovery, robust corporate earnings, and dovish central bank policies.

However, a recent rise in inflation due to supply chain constraints and higher oil prices have raised interest rate hike bets, weighing on equity markets globally. Retailer Boohoo dropped 9.7% after it warned that freight inflation in its supply chain and higher wages for workers would impact full-year profit margins.

"This is not Boohoo's best look. It is spending heavily on increasing capacity and if sales don't grow to match it, it will have serious implications for profits," said Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "Initially, it felt like UK's economic recovery was going well and that there was a huge amount of (monetary) control built in, but it now feels like prices are getting out of hand," said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose above 1% for the first time since May 2019, depicting rising inflation pressures. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.6% after data showed the UK's gross domestic product grew more strongly than previously thought in the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)