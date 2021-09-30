Left Menu

Tata Steel divests 100 pc stake in NatSteel Holdings for USD 172 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:56 IST
Tata Steel divests 100 pc stake in NatSteel Holdings for USD 172 mn
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has divested its 100 per cent stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore for USD 172 million (or about Rs 1,275 crore).

NatSteel Holdings is a steel-making unit under T S Global Holdings (TSGH) Singapore, a 100 per cent indirect subsidiary of India-headquartered Tata Steel Limited.

''Tata Steel divests its entire stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd Singapore,'' a company statement said.

Tata Steel's indirect subsidiary T S Global Holdings (TSGH) Singapore on Thursday executed definitive agreements with TopTip Holding Pte Ltd (TopTip) to divest its 100 per cent equity stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd for an equity value of USD 172 million (Rs 1,275 crore), it said.

The consideration received and will be used for reduction of off-shore debt, Tata Steel said.

The wires business of NatSteel in Thailand (Siam Industrial wires) has been retained by Tata Steel as part of the downstream wires portfolio, the statement said.

TopTip is a Singapore-based steel and iron ore trading company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021