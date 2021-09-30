Left Menu

Minister asks officials to prepare plan for career progression of sportspersons employed by railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:36 IST
Minister asks officials to prepare plan for career progression of sportspersons employed by railways
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed senior officials on Thursday to prepare a draft plan for the career progression of the sportspersons employed by the railways by October 30.

At a function organised by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to honour the Indian Railways' 25 players and six coaches who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, Vaishnaw said the career progression of the players would be ensured by the national transporter.

''Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that assured career progression of the sportspersons with the railways is being worked out. He instructed senior officials to prepare a draft plan for the career progression of the railway sportspersons by October 30,'' a statement issued by the railway ministry said.

The railway minister had declared special cash awards for the athletes and coaches of the Indian Railways, besides the RSPB's regular cash awards announced earlier.

He had announced special cash awards of Rs 3 crore for gold medal winners, Rs 2 crore for silver medal winners, Rs 1 crore for bronze medal winners, Rs 35 lakh for those finishing in the top eight and Rs 7.5 lakh for all other participants in the Tokyo Olympics.

The minister had also announced Rs 25 lakh for the coaches of the gold medal winners, Rs 20 lakh for the coaches of the silver medal winners, Rs 15 lakh for the coaches of the bronze medal winners and Rs 7.5 lakh for the coaches of the other participants.

The athletes and coaches of the Indian Railways were given special cash awards of around Rs 12.97 crore on Thursday, a statement from the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021