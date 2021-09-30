Business highights

Following are the top business stories at 2010 hours: DEL80 BIZ-LD INFRA Eight core sectors' output up 11.6 pc in August New Delhi: The output of eight core sectors grew by 11.6 per cent in August, mainly due to an uptick in the production of cement, coal, and natural gas, official data showed on Thursday. DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Diesel at record high, petrol nears all-time high as rates hiked again New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday neared record levels across the country after rates were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre respectively.

DEL73 BIZ-FINMIN-SAVINGS Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for 3rd quarter of FY'22 New Delhi: The government on Thursday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, unchanged for the third quarter of 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and elevated level of inflation. DEL78 BIZ-LD GAS-PRICE Govt hikes gas price by 62 pc; CNG rates may go up New Delhi: The government on Thursday hiked by 62 per cent the price of natural gas that is used to produce electricity, make fertilisers and turned into CNG to use as fuel in automobiles and cooking gas for household kitchens.

DEL53 BIZ-LD STOCKS Equities extend losses into third session amid F&O expiry Mumbai: Market benchmarks spiralled lower for the third session on the trot on Thursday as investors pared their exposure to riskier assets amid a bearish trend overseas due to macroeconomic concerns. DEL67 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee logs 5th straight fall, settles 9 paise down at 74.23/USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday dropped another 9 paise to mark its lowest closing level in over five weeks at 74.23 against the US currency, amid risk averse sentiments and foreign fund outflows.

DEL91 BIZ-ROAD-DOCUMENTS Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Oct 31 New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence, registration certificate and permits till October 31, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL81 BIZ-RBI-CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS India reports current account surplus of USD 6.5 bln in June quarter Mumbai: India's current account balance recorded a surplus of USD 6.5 billion or 0.9 per cent of the GDP in the quarter ended June, primarily due to contraction in the trade deficit and increase in services receipts, according to RBI data.

DEL28 BIZ-RBI-AUTO-DEBIT New auto debit rules of RBI to set in from Friday New Delhi: With the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) extended deadline coming to an end, there will be no automatic recurring payment for various services including recharge and utility bill as the additional factor of authentication (AFA) will become mandatory from Friday.

DEL42 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 154; silver cracks Rs 1,337 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined by Rs 154 to Rs 44,976 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM73 BIZ-NCLT-2NDLD ZEE-INVESCO NCLT directs Zee Entertainment to convene board meeting to consider Invesco's request for EGM Mumbai, Se The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to hold a board meeting to consider its minority shareholder Invesco's request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for discussing various issues.

DCM81 BIZ-SUPER RICH-WEALTH-REPORT As many as 1,007 super-rich people see 51% rise in wealth; Adani leads with Rs 3.65 lakh cr: Report Mumbai: India produced 179 more super-rich people this year led by Adani Group's Gautam Adani who amassed a whopping wealth of Rs 3,65,700 crore or more than Rs 1,000 crore daily, and the number of such individuals has crossed the 1,000-mark.

DCM42 BIZ-GADKARI-LD FLEX-FUEL Govt to make it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines: Gadkari New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines, after it gets permission from the Supreme Court.

DCM61 BIZ-JAMMU-AIRPORT Load penalty at Jammu airport scrapped, airlines can fly full capacity Jammu: In a move that may lead to lower airfares to Jammu, the load penalty for its airport was scrapped on Thursday, allowing airlines to fly full capacity, officials said.

