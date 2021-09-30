Left Menu

MRPL to promote diesel door-to-door delivery

The pep fuel online platform enables the customer to place and process orders through mobileweb, with minimum manual intervention.Based on the success of this model, MRPL intends to expand DDD services to other cities and towns shortly, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:54 IST
MRPL to promote diesel door-to-door delivery
  • Country:
  • India

The city-based Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has entered into an agreement with PEP Fuels, a start-up company promoted by ONGC, for door-to-door delivery (DDD) of diesel.

The agreement was signed by H C Sathyanarayan, Group general manager (Marketing), MRPL and Tikendra Kumar, director-PEP Fuels Technologies Private Limited, a release here said.

PEP Fuels is a start-up company registered with the department of promotion for industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of Commerce and Industry. As per the agreement, Pep Fuels will source HSD from MRPL and deliver it at the customer's doorstep through mobile dispensers easing the product sourcing and reducing inventory carrying costs for customers. The pep fuel online platform enables the customer to place and process orders through mobile/web, with minimum manual intervention.

Based on the success of this model, MRPL intends to expand DDD services to other cities and towns shortly, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021