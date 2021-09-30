Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia visits Chandni Chowk project site

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:06 IST
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia visits Chandni Chowk project site
Bajrang Punia Image Credit: Twitter(@BajrangPunia)
Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze medal at the recently held Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday visited the site of a project in Chandni Chowk that seeks to give a facelift to the area, the company working on it said.

'Omaxe Chowk' besides taking care of retail needs will decongest the region, reduce environmental pollution, improve aesthetics and enhance the glory of Chandni Chowk, the firm said in a statement.

''He (Punia) has not only made our country proud many times, but also become an inspiration for millions of youths who are aspiring to serve the country in the field of sports,'' said Shravan Kumar Govil, CEO, Omaxe Heritage Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.

Located in the heart of Delhi, 'Omaxe Chowk' is next-generation multi-level parking-cum-commercial project that will give a facelift to Chandni Chowk, one of India's oldest and busiest wholesale and retail markets. The one-stop shopping, food and tourism destination will herald modernisation of the region while enriching its historical and architectural presence, the statement said.

The one-stop destination for shoppers will herald modernisation of the region without diluting its historical significance and architecture, the Omaxe Heritage said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

