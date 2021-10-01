Left Menu

Toyota, Mazda's U.S. joint venture to hire 1,700 additional employees

Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp's joint venture factory in the United States will hire 1,700 additional employees as it ramps up production, the companies said on Thursday. Last year, Toyota and Mazda increased their investment in the JV by $830 million to $2.3 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 01:09 IST
Toyota, Mazda's U.S. joint venture to hire 1,700 additional employees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp's joint venture factory in the United States will hire 1,700 additional employees as it ramps up production, the companies said on Thursday. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, which has started making the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross model, expects to have 4,000 workers in total by next year, when production of the yet-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle will also begin.

The JV expects to produce 150,000 future Mazda crossover vehicles and 150,000 Toyota sport utility vehicles annually. Last year, Toyota and Mazda increased their investment in the JV by $830 million to $2.3 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021