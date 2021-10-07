Left Menu

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Many countries with high infection levels were put on a red list, requiring arrivals to spend 10 days in a government provided quarantine hotel, while the need for a PCR test and other tests often cost more than the flight itself. Airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet have said that the approach and the frequently changing restrictions have delayed any recovery in the sector, leaving the British industry lagging its European peers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations including South Africa and Thailand on Monday and make it easier for people to arrive from countries including India and Turkey in the latest relaxation of the rules.

Airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet have said that the approach and the frequently changing restrictions have delayed any recovery in the sector, leaving the British industry lagging its European peers. On Thursday, transport minister Grant Shapps said he would remove 47 destinations from the red list. Seven countries will remain, including Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.

He has also eased the rules for countries such as India, Turkey and Ghana, meaning that the inoculation status of arrivals will be recognised and fully vaccinated arrivals will only need to take a test on day 2 to check for COVID. In a further change, passengers will be able to send a picture of their lateral flow test result to verify test accuracy once the requirement switches from the more expensive PCR test to lateral flow later this month.

Shapps said restoring people's confidence in travel was key to rebuilding the economy. "With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery."

