Housing.com ties up with MyGate to expand base, property listings

Realty portal Housing.com, which is owned by REA India, on Tuesday, said it has announced a tie-up with community management app MyGate to facilitate a larger reach for their customers. The partnership would enable users of MyGate's newly-launched property platform, MyGate Homes, to simultaneously list their properties on Housing.com. It would also Housing.com to expand its customer base. ''With an existing base of close to 3 million homes in the 25,000 gated communities on MyGate, this tie-up is well-positioned to benefit consumers of both MyGate and Housing.com,'' according to the statement. The partnership with Bengaluru-based MyGate is one of the many strategic tie-ups Housing.com, has announced in the past year to expand its services portfolio and consumer base. Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com, and PropTiger.com, said: "Our partnership with the largest community app in the country would be highly beneficial for both the platforms.'' This initiative is in line with its strategy to strengthen our full-stack rental offerings on Housing Edge, he said. ''While buyers and tenants on Housing.com will have more options to select from, given the large number of listings that could potentially come on our platform through this strategic partnership, it will enable MyGate users to seamlessly use our platform to list their properties to get access to millions of potential buyers and tenants,'' Agarwala said. Shreyans Daga, CTO, and co-founder of MyGate said its users can benefit from the reach of Housing.com in just a click, bringing up a larger number of eyeballs to their listing and opening up an additional pool of potential buyers/tenants. MyGate Homes was recently opened to all of the app's users, after a successful pilot in Bengaluru that attracted over 10,000 property listings. It is expected to breach 25,000 monthly listings by year-end. REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd of Australia. It is the country's leading full-stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan. comand PropTiger.com.

