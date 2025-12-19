Left Menu

Kharge Warns Against Dismantling MGNREGA: A Battle for Rural Livelihood

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Bill seeking to replace the MGNREGA. He warns that such actions will harm rural livelihoods, accusing the government of weakening the poor. Kharge emphasizes the importance of the original scheme for poverty alleviation.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 01:15 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a scathing critique of the government's move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. He warned that people would resist if the crucial employment scheme, providing 100 days of guaranteed work for rural households, is dismantled.

During a parliamentary debate, Kharge accused the BJP-led government of undermining the poor and pushing them into hardship with plans to repeal MGNREGA. He drew parallels with the farmers' protests of 2021 and suggested that similar resistance could force the withdrawal of the new legislation.

Kharge insisted that MGNREGA has increased rural incomes and alleviated poverty, urging the continuation and strengthening of the program. He criticized budget cuts to the scheme and warned that ending it would significantly harm the rural poor.

