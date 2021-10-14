SpiceJet partners with Thrillophilia to offer tours to passengers

SpiceJet on Thursday said it has partnered with Thrillophilia to offer passengers an option to book tours and other activities before the departure of their flights.

''The strategic partnership will enable SpiceJet passengers to choose and book from more than 24,000 handpicked activities and experiences across 55+ countries,'' the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet's chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said planning a vacation should be seamless and an enjoyable experience and this is the airline's aim in partnering with Thrillophilia.

''To avail these services, customers can visit https:picejet.thrillophilia.com/ and choose from a variety of services depending on their travel plans,'' the statement said.

