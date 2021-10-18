Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields pushed higher by global rate repricing

Nonetheless, yields on bonds from the EU and the European Investment Bank -- the bloc's other key supranational borrower -- were mostly higher on the day, in line with moves in the government bond market. The higher commodity prices and supply disruptions which are pushing up inflation in the euro zone are transitory but may last well into next year, ECB policymaker and Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields pushed higher by global rate repricing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as a global repricing of interest rate expectations pushed borrowing costs in the common currency bloc back towards recent multi-month highs. Recent comments from European Central Bank officials including ECB chief Christine Lagarde have soothed concern in debt markets that the central bank is likely to tighten policy soon in the face of higher inflation.

But a hawkish shift from other major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England prompting investors to ratchet up bets for early rate hikes continues to dominate market moves and feed into euro area bonds, where yields rose on Monday following their first fall in eight weeks last week. Money markets now fully price a 10 basis point rate hike from the ECB in October 2022, a move analysts say is unwarranted given the ECB's inflation projections.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey brought the hawkish shift back into focus on Sunday, when he said that the British central bank is gearing up to raise interest rates for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis as inflation risks mount. British gilt yields rose sharply. Euro area bonds followed and Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 4 basis points at -0.13% by 0959 GMT, rising back towards the highest since May hit last week at -0.085%..

Germany's five-year bond yield rose to the highest since March 2020 at -0.445% and was last up nearly 6 bps in the biggest daily yield jump since February this year. "Bunds look set to remain torn between soothing ECB comments and ongoing bearish lift-off adjustments in the U.S. and UK," Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds rose more than 6 bps to 0.94%, the highest since late May, sending the spread they pay on top of German peers up to 106 bps, the highest in 10 days. Market gauges of inflation expectations also rose, with a key euro area measure rising to 1.8896%, the highest since November 2014.

The Financial Times reported that the ECB is expected to discuss boosting its purchases of supranational debt -- which would include the debt the European Union is issuing to back its up-to 800 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund. Nonetheless, yields on bonds from the EU and the European Investment Bank -- the bloc's other key supranational borrower -- were mostly higher on the day, in line with moves in the government bond market.

The higher commodity prices and supply disruptions which are pushing up inflation in the euro zone are transitory but may last well into next year, ECB policymaker and Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021