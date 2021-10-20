Internshala launches #MyCareerMyChoice - Encourages youth to take their own career paths

20th October 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched its new initiative, ‘#MyCareerMyChoice’. The initiative aims at encouraging the youth of India to break career stereotypes and choose their own career path. The initiative brings internship opportunities for the young aspirants in a variety of profiles including social media marketing, media and PR, business development, graphic design, video editing, and so on. The interested candidates can apply to the opportunities by 30th October 2021. Under this initiative, the aspiring students will be able to pursue opportunities in diverse profiles and explore interesting career paths to find out their true calling. All the opportunities under this initiative come with a fixed stipend for the interns. Additionally, the selected interns will also get an exclusive chance to feature in Internshala’s #MyCareerMyChoice video. On the launch of #MyCareerMyChoice, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Indian students are often advised to pursue a few certain career paths which are conventional and considered to be less risky. They are advised against choosing offbeat career paths of their interests. Through this initiative, we intend to break these biases towards certain career paths and inspire the young students to explore various careers with internships and pursue the career of their choice”. For more information or to apply to the internships, visit: https://bit.ly/my_Career PWR PWR

