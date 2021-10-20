Left Menu

Internshala launches #MyCareerMyChoice - Encourages youth to take their own career paths

Under this initiative, the aspiring students will be able to pursue opportunities in diverse profiles and explore interesting career paths to find out their true calling. Through this initiative, we intend to break these biases towards certain career paths and inspire the young students to explore various careers with internships and pursue the career of their choice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:19 IST
Internshala launches #MyCareerMyChoice - Encourages youth to take their own career paths
  • Country:
  • India

20th October 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched its new initiative, ‘#MyCareerMyChoice’. The initiative aims at encouraging the youth of India to break career stereotypes and choose their own career path. The initiative brings internship opportunities for the young aspirants in a variety of profiles including social media marketing, media and PR, business development, graphic design, video editing, and so on. The interested candidates can apply to the opportunities by 30th October 2021. Under this initiative, the aspiring students will be able to pursue opportunities in diverse profiles and explore interesting career paths to find out their true calling. All the opportunities under this initiative come with a fixed stipend for the interns. Additionally, the selected interns will also get an exclusive chance to feature in Internshala’s #MyCareerMyChoice video. On the launch of #MyCareerMyChoice, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Indian students are often advised to pursue a few certain career paths which are conventional and considered to be less risky. They are advised against choosing offbeat career paths of their interests. Through this initiative, we intend to break these biases towards certain career paths and inspire the young students to explore various careers with internships and pursue the career of their choice”. For more information or to apply to the internships, visit: https://bit.ly/my_Career PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021