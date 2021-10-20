DP World launches single-window digital logistics platform

Supply chain solutions provider DP World on Wednesday announced the launch of a single-window digital logistics platform Cargoes Logistics to offer instant online cargo booking and an advanced tracking system. The first phase of the launch will immediately offer customers access to book cargo from UAE to India and India to multiple destinations across the Middle East, subcontinent, southeast Asia, Far East and North Africa, DP World said in a release. The company plans to roll out the platform globally as well, it said. With Cargoes Logistics, customers can choose from multimodal logistics options like ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, get instant quotes, swift booking confirmation and multiple secure payment options in three simple steps – search, choose and book, the company added. It said the platform aims to address complexities and inefficiencies that exist in global supply chains, such as multiple handovers, inefficient tracking and limited visibility of a shipment across the supply chain. The new digital platform will enhance transparency by providing deep tracking of cargo with real-time insights, end-to-end visibility and predictability, an all-inclusive price with no hidden charges and an end-to-end digital experience backed by DP World's extensive network of integrated logistics assets and best-in-class service levels, the release said. "With CARGOES Logistics, our aim is to build and offer highly efficient, seamless and end-to-end transparent supply chains.

The new digital solution will simplify the container shipping experience providing visibility across all modes of transportation through the smart enablement of IoT based solutions. "We will continue to invest in technology and work with our customers to drive innovation, continually add new products & features and provide solutions to meet their global logistics needs," said Rizwan Soomar, MD and CEO, Subcontinent, DP World. Demand for digital solutions has never been higher and will only keep growing. DP World is leveraging technology to create value for its customers and help drive growth, DP World Chief Technology Officer Pradeep Desai said. "CARGOES Logistics by DP World is part of the broader CARGOES software suite of products, created to solve pressing challenges caused by supply chain-related inefficiencies," Desai added.

