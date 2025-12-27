Sadio Mane's Heroics Keep Senegal on Top with DR Congo Draw

Sadio Mane's crucial goal for Senegal ensured a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, preserving Senegal's top position in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Both Senegal and DR Congo have four points from two games and are poised to advance to the last 16, with Senegal edging ahead on goal difference following a previous 3-0 victory over Botswana.

The match, under the shadow of a prior World Cup qualifying tension, saw cautious play with DR Congo initially leading through Cedric Bakambu. However, a resilient Mane equalized, highlighting Senegal's tournament ambitions.

