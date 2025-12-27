Sadio Mane's Heroics Keep Senegal on Top with DR Congo Draw
Sadio Mane scored to secure a 1-1 draw for Senegal against DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams hold four points, with Senegal leading on goal difference. Despite Congo's initial lead, Mane's equalizer ensures Senegal remains a strong contender in the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:18 IST
Sadio Mane's crucial goal for Senegal ensured a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, preserving Senegal's top position in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Both Senegal and DR Congo have four points from two games and are poised to advance to the last 16, with Senegal edging ahead on goal difference following a previous 3-0 victory over Botswana.
The match, under the shadow of a prior World Cup qualifying tension, saw cautious play with DR Congo initially leading through Cedric Bakambu. However, a resilient Mane equalized, highlighting Senegal's tournament ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadio Mane
- Senegal
- DR Congo
- Africa Cup of Nations
- goal
- draw
- football
- tournament
- Group D
- equalizer
ALSO READ
Morocco's Winning Streak Halted by Mali in 1-1 Draw at Africa Cup of Nations
Alastair Cook Critiques England's Ashes Strategy After India Series Draw
Morocco's Winning Streak Ends with 1-1 Draw Against Mali
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery
Saudi Prince Urges Yemeni Separatists to Withdraw Forces