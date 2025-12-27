Ibrahim Mbaye: Senegal's Rising Star at Africa Cup of Nations
Ibrahim Mbaye, a 17-year-old French-born player, made a significant impact for Senegal in their 1-1 draw with Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations. His substitution rejuvenated the team, setting up Sadio Mané's equalizing goal. Senegal leads Group D with four points, setting sights on the next game against Benin.
Senegal's national football team has discovered a promising talent in Ibrahim Mbaye, a 17-year-old whose skills were pivotal in their 1-1 draw against Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The young, French-born Mbaye entered as a substitute and brought fresh energy to Senegal, providing an assist for Sadio Mané's equalizing goal.
With this draw, Senegal maintains the top spot in Group D with four points, as they prepare to face Benin in their final group match, where Mbaye may have another chance to shine.
