Ibrahim Mbaye: Senegal's Rising Star at Africa Cup of Nations

Ibrahim Mbaye, a 17-year-old French-born player, made a significant impact for Senegal in their 1-1 draw with Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations. His substitution rejuvenated the team, setting up Sadio Mané's equalizing goal. Senegal leads Group D with four points, setting sights on the next game against Benin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Senegal's national football team has discovered a promising talent in Ibrahim Mbaye, a 17-year-old whose skills were pivotal in their 1-1 draw against Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The young, French-born Mbaye entered as a substitute and brought fresh energy to Senegal, providing an assist for Sadio Mané's equalizing goal.

With this draw, Senegal maintains the top spot in Group D with four points, as they prepare to face Benin in their final group match, where Mbaye may have another chance to shine.

