Ibrahim Mbaye: Senegal's Rising Star at Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal's national football team has discovered a promising talent in Ibrahim Mbaye, a 17-year-old whose skills were pivotal in their 1-1 draw against Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The young, French-born Mbaye entered as a substitute and brought fresh energy to Senegal, providing an assist for Sadio Mané's equalizing goal.

With this draw, Senegal maintains the top spot in Group D with four points, as they prepare to face Benin in their final group match, where Mbaye may have another chance to shine.