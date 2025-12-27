Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

In Bihar's Rohtas district, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by two harvester operators on Friday night. The incident unfolded when the victim went out to relieve herself. Authorities arrested two individuals after the victim identified them. The investigation is ongoing, with a total of five suspects detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:04 IST
Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident has emerged from Bihar's Rohtas district, where a girl was allegedly gang-raped, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The shocking event occurred in the Sheosagar police station area on Friday night. Local law enforcement reported the arrest of two harvester operators from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar in connection with the case.

According to police accounts, the girl was targeted when she stepped out to relieve herself. Her family's search for her led to the distressing discovery. The victim's family apprehended one suspect, leading to the arrest of all five operators in the village, two of whom have been formally charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel

Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel

 India
2
Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

 United States
3
Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025