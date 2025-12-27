Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

A harrowing incident has emerged from Bihar's Rohtas district, where a girl was allegedly gang-raped, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The shocking event occurred in the Sheosagar police station area on Friday night. Local law enforcement reported the arrest of two harvester operators from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar in connection with the case.

According to police accounts, the girl was targeted when she stepped out to relieve herself. Her family's search for her led to the distressing discovery. The victim's family apprehended one suspect, leading to the arrest of all five operators in the village, two of whom have been formally charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)