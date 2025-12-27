Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District
In Bihar's Rohtas district, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by two harvester operators on Friday night. The incident unfolded when the victim went out to relieve herself. Authorities arrested two individuals after the victim identified them. The investigation is ongoing, with a total of five suspects detained.
- Country:
- India
A harrowing incident has emerged from Bihar's Rohtas district, where a girl was allegedly gang-raped, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The shocking event occurred in the Sheosagar police station area on Friday night. Local law enforcement reported the arrest of two harvester operators from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar in connection with the case.
According to police accounts, the girl was targeted when she stepped out to relieve herself. Her family's search for her led to the distressing discovery. The victim's family apprehended one suspect, leading to the arrest of all five operators in the village, two of whom have been formally charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Rohtas
- gang-rape
- harvester
- operators
- Uttarakhand
- police
- arrested
- victim
- investigation
ALSO READ
Stolen Valuables Worth 40 Lakh Recovered by Mumbai Police
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Strategic Mock Drill to Counter Suicide Attacks
Urgent Call for New Police Station to Boost Safety in Kharar
Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Suspended for Misuse of Vehicle
Police Crack Down on Heroin Dealer in Delhi's Sultanpuri