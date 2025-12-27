Left Menu

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

A 50-year-old woman was murdered at her home in Thane's Loknagari area. The crime remains unsolved, with unknown assailants and unclear motives. Police have registered a case and are investigating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

Updated: 27-12-2025 23:05 IST
A 50-year-old woman was discovered murdered in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday evening, according to local police reports.

The tragic incident occurred in Ambernath's Loknagari area, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore. Unidentified individuals strangled the victim for reasons that remain unclear.

A murder case has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an active investigation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

