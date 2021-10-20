Pizza Hut launches 'Momo Mia', India's first pizza with momos

Pizza Hut is giving every food lover a lifetime of happiness as now, they will not have to choose between pizzas or momos, ever again. The brand has launched India's first-ever Momo Pizza called 'Momo Mia', an epic fusion of two beloved dishes offering the best of both worlds. Pizza Hut's signature, cheesy pan pizza has been topped with spicy schezwan sauce and has juicy street-style momos in its crust. Pizza Hut is further elevating the excitement by introducing their first-ever Baked Cheesy Momos. Both Momo Mia Pizza and Baked Cheesy Momos are available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants at a starting price of just Rs. 269 and Rs. 169 respectively. Customers across India can order these blockbuster dishes through Pizza Hut's mobile app or website for delivery and takeaway or walk into the nearest Pizza Hut restaurant and dine-in. Delivery of these products will also be available on leading food aggregator platforms. The brand has also introduced special value combos with Pepsi and Kwality Walls. Consumers can also now upgrade their favorite (select) deals like Hut Treat Meal for 4 or 1 plus 1 & indulge in Momo Mia pizzas.

Pizza Hut has rolled out a marketing campaign, complete with two ad films that will be released digitally and across all touchpoints. Parallelly, the brand is also roping in influencers from across genres like lifestyle, food, and comedy.

Crafted for discerning Indian taste buds, Momo Mia Pizza's vegetarian variant has a delightfully crunchy pan pizza base, with toppings of capsicum, onion, and sweet corn, encircled by mouth-watering mixed vegetable & paneer momos. The non-vegetarian variant comes with capsicum, onion, and schezwan chicken meatball toppings, with succulent chicken momos around the edges. Pizza Hut has created a unique sauce recipe for the Momo Mia Pizza with the much-loved flavors of spicy schezwan, which is generously spread on the base along with 100% mozzarella cheese. Customers can also order a special spicy schezwan dipping sauce with the Momo Mia Pizzas at just Rs. 20 for an added burst of flavor.

The Baked Cheesy Momos will come with street-style mixed vegetable & paneer momos or chicken momos at the base, topped with a delicious combination of creamy mayonnaise sauce and spicy schezwan sauce, loaded with 100% oozing mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, for a mind-blowing experience.

''During the pandemic, we found that consumers are longing for desi street-style food and momos emerged as the dish they were craving most, after gol gappas. This led to multiple experiments and we finally perfected Momo Mia's recipe, which is truly a foodie's dream come true. We are excited to see consumer reactions to this Epic combination of two much-loved stalwarts – Momos & Pizzas,'' said Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India.

With a motto to ensure 'Trust in Every Bite', Pizza Hut follows all regulatory protocols and guidelines issued by the government, WHO, and FSSAI for maximum food hygiene and safety of customers. The pizzas are baked at 240 degrees which eliminates all viruses and is packed in disinfected, tamper-proof boxes. Fresh, sanitized vegetables and FSSAI-licensed ingredients are used in all food preparations to ensure great quality and taste. About Pizza Hut India Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 18000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. In June 1996, Pizza Hut made its foray into India with a restaurant in Bangalore and was the first international restaurant chain to pioneer this category. The restaurant brand offers an exciting menu consisting of its signature pizzas, appetizers, kinds of pasta, desserts, and beverages. Its trademark dining experience has been recognized by Brand Equity to make it the 'Most Trusted Food Service Brand' for 13 years. In 2020, Pizza Hut India was recognized as the 18th best, most trusted brand in the country by Campaign Asia. Pizza Hut was recently felicitated with the title of India's 70 Most Trusted Power Brands. Amongst other awards, Pizza Hut bagged the award for Most Admired Retailer of the year for Digital Marketing Campaign, Best Strategic PR Campaign Award by Times Network, Innovative Use of Technology award by exchange4media Indian Marketing Awards 2017, and Best Omni-channel campaign management and marketing automation at the IAMAI 2018 Awards. Pizza Hut India also won international accolades at Vega International Awards 2017 for Innovative and Experimental Marketing and the First QSR chain in India to go hyperlocal; and EFFIE Gold in the Foods and Confectionery category in 2018. It was amongst the Top 5 for Best Search Marketing at the Global Landy Awards, New York, 2017. Pizza Hut is the most preferred pizza brand in India, given its freshest, tastiest & affordable Pizzas.

Website: https://www.pizzahut.co.in/ Social media pages: • @pizzahut_india (Instagram) • @pizzahutindia (Facebook) • @PizzaHutIN (Twitter) Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665611/MOMOMIA.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)