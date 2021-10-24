Left Menu

Zoho to start company for R&D to focus on critical know-how in manufacturing sector

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:44 IST
Zoho to start company for R&D to focus on critical know-how in manufacturing sector
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

With a majority of technology in the manufacturing sector in India is imported and lacking critical know-how, Zoho, a major technology company, is setting up a company to focus on research and development in the sector in the Kongu region of Tamil Nadu, a top official has said.

There was a need to bring in import substitution and develop high-end technology at the regional level for the benefit of the manufacturing sector, Zoho Co-founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu told reporters here.

Stating that the manufacturing sector, like textile, motor and pumps, battery for electric vehicles and machine tools, was importing machines and technology, Sridhar said that Zoho will form a company and invest Rs 50 to 100 crore, with a matching investment from local industries in eight sectors.

By developing the critical know-how and import substitution for all the industries, not only the region, eight western Tamil Nadu districts, will become high-wage economy but also the entire state, he claimed.

The company would be set up in another three months and start R & D work by setting up a laboratory and identifying the problem being faced by the industries so that research work can be started, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021