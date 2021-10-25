Left Menu

Rupus Global's director Dr Kannan Vishwanatth addressed IEF at the Latvian Academy of Sciences

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was the Keynote speaker at IV International Economic Forum in Riga, Europe, at the Latvian Academy of Sciences. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth PhD is associated with Dr APJ Abdul Kamal Research Centre.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:52 IST
Rupus Global's director Dr Kannan Vishwanatth addressed IEF at the Latvian Academy of Sciences
Rupus Global's Director Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was the Keynote speaker at IV International Economic Forum in Riga, Europe, at the Latvian Academy of Sciences. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth PhD is associated with Dr APJ Abdul Kamal Research Centre. He is the Director of Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited.

The other Keynote speakers at IV International Economic Forum in Riga Europe at Latvian Academy of Sciences encompassed Prof. Dr Juris Binde, President of the "Latvijas Mobilais Telefons", Vice-President of the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies, Latvia; Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy). Other prominent speakers at the event were Dr.oec. Janis Vanags, Professor at Riga Technical University, a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia; Prof Dr Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, Estonia and Jekaterina Rojaka, Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation, Lithuania.

The objective of the IV Economic Forum was "Globalization Challenges faced by Europe and Baltics in the 21st century" to analyse the reasons, consequences and challenges that Baltics and Europe have faced during the globalisation of the 21st century. Also, to discuss probable science-based and practical solutions to reach a higher level of welfare in our respective countries. The successful practice of the I, II and III Economic Forum is beginning again. The Forum serves as a platform for exchanging experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative national economy in the long term.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021