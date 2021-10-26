PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak to raise national living wage and end public sector pay freeze https://on.ft.com/3me7iBN Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host top-secret material https://on.ft.com/3BftaAL

GCHQ to use new cyber force to hunt ransomware gangs https://on.ft.com/3mcgjeo Overview

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use his budget to announce a pay rise for workers on low incomes and end a pay freeze for 5 million public sector staff. The UK's three spy agencies have contracted AWS, Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage.

Britain's GCHQ is looking at deploying hackers from the UK's new National Cyber Force to "go after" ransomware gangs, the agency's director Jeremy Fleming said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

