PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

The UK's three spy agencies have contracted AWS, Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage. Britain's GCHQ is looking at deploying hackers from the UK's new National Cyber Force to "go after" ransomware gangs, the agency's director Jeremy Fleming said.
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use his budget to announce a pay rise for workers on low incomes and end a pay freeze for 5 million public sector staff. The UK's three spy agencies have contracted AWS, Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage.
Britain's GCHQ is looking at deploying hackers from the UK's new National Cyber Force to "go after" ransomware gangs, the agency's director Jeremy Fleming said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
