India's Push Towards Cervical Cancer Eradication: A National Call to Action
The national summit at AIIMS marked a concerted effort towards eliminating cervical cancer in India. Key government officials and health experts emphasized expanding HPV vaccination and enhancing screening measures through self-sampling DNA testing. The summit underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to achieve equitable healthcare nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:05 IST
The government and cancer institutions on Saturday emphasized the necessity of expanding HPV vaccination efforts and improving screening coverage through innovative self-sampling HPV DNA testing at AIIMS.
During the inaugural national summit dedicated to the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in India, stakeholders committed to turning policy into practical action.
Organized by various departments at AIIMS, the meeting highlighted three pivotal aspects of HPV diagnosis and care, urging the establishment of streamlined national protocols for equitable healthcare access.
