India's Push Towards Cervical Cancer Eradication: A National Call to Action

The government and cancer institutions on Saturday emphasized the necessity of expanding HPV vaccination efforts and improving screening coverage through innovative self-sampling HPV DNA testing at AIIMS.

During the inaugural national summit dedicated to the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in India, stakeholders committed to turning policy into practical action.

Organized by various departments at AIIMS, the meeting highlighted three pivotal aspects of HPV diagnosis and care, urging the establishment of streamlined national protocols for equitable healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)