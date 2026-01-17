Left Menu

India's Push Towards Cervical Cancer Eradication: A National Call to Action

The national summit at AIIMS marked a concerted effort towards eliminating cervical cancer in India. Key government officials and health experts emphasized expanding HPV vaccination and enhancing screening measures through self-sampling DNA testing. The summit underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to achieve equitable healthcare nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:05 IST
India's Push Towards Cervical Cancer Eradication: A National Call to Action
  • Country:
  • India

The government and cancer institutions on Saturday emphasized the necessity of expanding HPV vaccination efforts and improving screening coverage through innovative self-sampling HPV DNA testing at AIIMS.

During the inaugural national summit dedicated to the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in India, stakeholders committed to turning policy into practical action.

Organized by various departments at AIIMS, the meeting highlighted three pivotal aspects of HPV diagnosis and care, urging the establishment of streamlined national protocols for equitable healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026